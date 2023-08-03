Korean Cultural Center hosted 'Pre-Jamboree' event for Thai Scouts

The Korean Cultural Center in Thailand hosted the 'Pre-World Scout Jamboree in Saeangeum' event on 31st July at the National Scout Organization of Thailand, in Chonburi.

The Center prepared this event for 99 Thai youths, to help them adapt to the Korean circumstances and active participation. These 99 Thai Scouts attend World Scout Jamboree in Saeangeum, South Korea between August 1 and 12, accommodating around 43,000 Scouts from 158 countries across the world.

Cho Jae Il, the director of the Center gave a talk on the difference between Korean and Thai culture, with various examples such as appellation, toilet, recycling, and transportation to more than 140 participants including Scouts and teachers in charge.

The Center also taught basic Korean conversation and answered questions from participants, including the general lifestyle and shopping in Korea.



