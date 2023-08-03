Korean Cultural Center hosted 'Pre-Jamboree' event for Thai Scouts
Korean Cultural Center hosted a 'Pre-Jamboree' event for Thai Scouts, attending the 25th World Scout Jamboree in Saeangeum
The Korean Cultural Center in Thailand hosted the 'Pre-World Scout Jamboree in Saeangeum' event on 31st July at the National Scout Organization of Thailand, in Chonburi.
The Center prepared this event for 99 Thai youths, to help them adapt to the Korean circumstances and active participation. These 99 Thai Scouts attend World Scout Jamboree in Saeangeum, South Korea between August 1 and 12, accommodating around 43,000 Scouts from 158 countries across the world.
Cho Jae Il, the director of the Center gave a talk on the difference between Korean and Thai culture, with various examples such as appellation, toilet, recycling, and transportation to more than 140 participants including Scouts and teachers in charge.
The Center also taught basic Korean conversation and answered questions from participants, including the general lifestyle and shopping in Korea.
After then, the Center showed how to cook 'Tteokbokki', which is popular Korean food that scouts will do as one of the Jamboree activities, and Scouts cooked as a team using many Thai ingredients. 11 teams cooked 'Tteokbokki' with various ingredients, such as Thai tofu, Mung-bean sprout, Chives, Peanut powder and dried shrimp. The team cooked 'Tteokbokki' as the fusion with 'Pad Thai' won the cooking competition.
Cho said, "I hope Thai students who met Korean culture via today's event, will experience various Korean cultures and make many good memories with Korean youths through World Scout Jamboree in Saeangeum."