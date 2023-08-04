Police hunt for suspect in murder of foreign man
Police are on the hunt for a foreigner suspected of killing a man and dumping body parts at a landfill site on Surat Thani's Pha-ngan Island.
The hunt was ordered after a worker from Myanmar at Koh Pha-ngan Subdistrict Municipality landfill found the human remains in a blue plastic bag. The body was identified as a foreign male.
Investigators led by Surat Thani Police deputy superintendent Pol Colonel Paisan Sangthep are looking for a foreign man who disappeared in suspicious circumstances from a hotel on Pha-ngan Island. The suspect, who is believed to be hiding out on the island, is known to have bought a knife and plastic bag at a shopping mall on the island.
The motive for the murder is not known. The investigation continues.