Prayut oversees situation after Narathiwat explosion

An explosion at the warehouse on Saturday evening killed 12 people and injured at least 120 others. The explosion also caused damage to 682 residences, of which 88 were completely damaged.

Police are currently on the hunt for the husband and wife pair who own the warehouse after they failed to respond to a police summons on Monday.

The government team led by the PM, accompanied by Interior Minister General Anupong Paochinda, oversaw the situation at the scene and met nearby residents on Friday.

The team also followed up on the operation to repair damaged residences — 46 residences had been repaired so far.