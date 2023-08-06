Yala police defuse 15kg bomb found hidden among road-accident evidence
Police defused a 15-kilogram homemade bomb that was sneaked inside the compound of Muang Yala Police Station on Sunday.
It is not known when the 15kg gas cylinder filled with explosives was placed near the fence of the area where motorcycle and vehicle wrecks are kept as evidence pending legal procedure.
Police believe an insurgent may have climbed over the fence and planted the bomb before fleeing.
When the suspicious gas cylinder was spotted, Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers were deployed to handle it.
The team first used a remote-controlled robot to spray water at the cylinder to neutralise the fuse before moving closer. Upon checking the cylinder, they found explosives with a circuit to serve as the ignition. Police believe the bomb was supposed to be set off via a walkie-talkie radio.
It took more than two hours to defuse the bomb, and police said they have yet to investigate and identify the perpetrators.
Before this, two explosions took place in the border provinces of Yala and Narathiwat on Saturday night.
Two teenage girls were slightly injured when giant fireworks exploded at 8.36pm in Yala’s Muang district.
In Narathiwat, insurgents left a car at an intersection in Sungai Kolok district which exploded at 8.07pm. Nobody was injured.