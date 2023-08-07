Landslides, damaged roads as storm pounds Tak province
Tak province in the North of Thailand was battered by a powerful storm on Sunday night, which caused landslides and damaged several roads.
No injuries or casualties were reported as of press time.
A landslide hit Ban Mae Ra Muang School in Tha Song Yang district, partially covering it with mud and debris. The area was being cleared as of press time, and people had been warned to stay away for safety concerns.
The heavy rain also caused several roads to fall apart. Among them was Highway No 105, between kilometres 139 and 140.
The Moei River also broke its banks inundating villages in the area.
The districts most affected by the disaster are Umphang, Mae Sot, Tha Song Yang, Mae Ramat and Phop Phra.