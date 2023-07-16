Monsoon rain in South Korea leaves at least 36 dead, 10 missing

In Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, 15 vehicles were trapped in an underpass after the nearby Miho River flooded Saturday morning. One person was found dead, and nine were rescued at the scene and sent to hospital. Rescuers later found two more bodies from a bus that was trapped in the tunnel, according to the fire authorities.

A total of 11 people were reported missing from the underpass flooding. Emergency officials are trying to search for others believed to be trapped in the flooded underpass.

After the announcement released by Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters at 11 a.m. Sunday, three more bodies were found, bringing the total number of deaths to 36. Two bodies were lifted from the flooded underpass in Cheongju, and the other was found in North Gyeongsang Province.

The death toll could grow as rescue operations are underway across the country. Not including the missing or injured people related to the flooded underpass in Cheongju, across the country a total of 10 people were still at large, while 22 were injured.

A total of 7,866 people from 4,582 households across the nation, mostly from southern regions of the country, were ordered to evacuate due to flooding in their apartment complex or a nearby dam overflowing. Low-lying villages near dams were submerged, with over three-quarters of residents unable to return home.

As floods swept away crops and roads, 216 roads remain closed, while 489 trails in 20 national parks are closed. A total of 149 cases of damage to public property were reported, including 19 cases of destroyed or swept-away roads. Meanwhile, 124 cases of private property damage were reported, including 33 flooded homes.

Nearly 26,600 households were affected by power outages since Thursday due to torrential rains, though 98 % of them were recovered as of Sunday morning.

From July 9 up to Sunday morning, central regions received the most extensive rainfall, with more than 625.5 millimetres in the city of Gongju and the county of Cheongyang -- both in South Chungcheong Province.

South Korea’s weather agency said some parts of the country will continue to be under the influence of heavy rain.

More than 300 mm of rain is forecast in North and South Chungcheong Provinces, Jeolla Province and North and South Gyeongsang Provinces in the next couple of days.

In North and South Chungcheong Provinces and North Gyeongsang Province, 30 millimetres of precipitation is expected starting Monday, while on Tuesday in morning, the regions may see 30-60 mm of rain, with some areas seeing 80 mm of rain in extreme cases.

Lee Jaeeun

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network