Bangkok to mark Mother's Day with fountain and light
Fountain and light shows will be on display at Bangkok’s Benchasiri Park from this Friday until the end of August to celebrate Mother's Day, which falls on Saturday.
The shows are being put together by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (ฺBMA) and the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
August 12, the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, is celebrated every year in Thailand as Mother's Day. The Queen Mother is celebrating her 91st birthday.
From tomorrow through August 31, visitors can enjoy the fountain show three times daily — at 7pm, 8pm, and 9pm — at the park, which is reachable via the BTS Skytrain’s Prompong station. The Skytrain will offer a free ride to passengers who come with their mothers on August 12.
Bangkok Governor said during the opening ceremony of the event on Thursday that the fountain was originally the park's standout feature, and the BMA has chosen to expand upon it.
Chadchart said that a number of famous Thai celebrities and singers are set to join the opening day of the event.
Also, there will be a displays highlighting the Queen Mother's legacy and her devotion to the country, he added.
The 3-rai (4,800 square metres) Benchasiri Park is located in the heart of Bangkok and was constructed in 1992 to commemorate the fifth cycle (60th birthday) of Queen Sirikit.