Bangkok to mark Mother's Day with fountain and light

The shows are being put together by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (ฺBMA) and the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

August 12, the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, is celebrated every year in Thailand as Mother's Day. The Queen Mother is celebrating her 91st birthday.

From tomorrow through August 31, visitors can enjoy the fountain show three times daily — at 7pm, 8pm, and 9pm — at the park, which is reachable via the BTS Skytrain’s Prompong station. The Skytrain will offer a free ride to passengers who come with their mothers on August 12.