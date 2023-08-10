No impediment to approved government procurements, official clarifies

Veerapong Malai, director-general of the Office of SME Promotion (OSMEP), said he wanted to ensure and encourage all Thai micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to bid for these procurements. Some entrepreneurs are concerned that the delay in forming a new government following the general election would impact public sector spending.

Veerapong noted that each department had been preparing for this transition of power.

"If the procurement is not a new proposal requiring Cabinet approval, then the procurement can proceed as usual," he said.

His comments came during a press conference to announce a three-day event co-hosted by his office and the Federation of Thai Industries to encourage Thai MSMEs across the country to participate in public sector procurement projects.

The event, dubbed "SME GP Day", will take place on August 24-25 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

Veerapong said the event was developed from the "Thai SME-GP" measure that the Comptroller-General’s Department and OSMEP had established to help MSMEs bid for government procurements easily. Government agencies must buy from SMEs first if the procurement value does not exceed 500,000 baht.