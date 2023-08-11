Army, police join other state agencies to mark Queen Mother’s birthday

The Queen Mother’s birthday is also celebrated as Mother’s Day in Thailand.

National police chief General Damrongsak Kittiprapas presided over a ceremony at the Royal Thai Police headquarters on Friday morning. The ceremony was attended by police officers and their spouses.

The ceremony started with chanting by Buddhist monks offering blessings to the Queen Mother, who turns 91 on Saturday. Later, the participants offered alms to 92 monks.

The participating police officers and their spouses also offered blessings to the Queen Mother in front of a large portrait of her. They also wrote birthday wishes intended for the Queen Mother in books provided in the main hall of police headquarters.

The Royal Thai Police invited members of the public to leave birthday messages online on the Royal Office’s website (https://wellwishes.royaloffice.th/) until Sunday.