Army, police join other state agencies to mark Queen Mother’s birthday
The Royal Thai Police and the Royal Thai Army were among the state agencies that held religious ceremonies on Friday to mark the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother on Saturday.
The Queen Mother’s birthday is also celebrated as Mother’s Day in Thailand.
National police chief General Damrongsak Kittiprapas presided over a ceremony at the Royal Thai Police headquarters on Friday morning. The ceremony was attended by police officers and their spouses.
The ceremony started with chanting by Buddhist monks offering blessings to the Queen Mother, who turns 91 on Saturday. Later, the participants offered alms to 92 monks.
The participating police officers and their spouses also offered blessings to the Queen Mother in front of a large portrait of her. They also wrote birthday wishes intended for the Queen Mother in books provided in the main hall of police headquarters.
The Royal Thai Police invited members of the public to leave birthday messages online on the Royal Office’s website (https://wellwishes.royaloffice.th/) until Sunday.
Army Commander-in-Chief General Narongpan Jitkaewthae presided over a ceremony celebrating the Queen Mother’s birthday at the Royal Thai Army headquarters on Friday.
The Army chief, his wife, and senior commanders offered alms to 92 monks. A ceremony was also held to offer blessings to the Queen Mother.
Army officers and their family members wrote birthday messages for the Queen Mother and donated blood to make merit on her behalf. There was also an exhibition of the Queen Mother’s work.
Earlier, the Army hosted a mass ordination of its officers at Bangkok’s Bowonniwetwiharn Temple to make merit for the Queen Mother. Those ordained were in the monkhood between July 18 and August 4.