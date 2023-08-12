Where to celebrate Mother’s Day in Thailand

Here is a list of where you can join Mother’s Day activities throughout Thailand.

The Interior Ministry will host the “Thai Fabric and OTOP Fair 2023” from August 12-20 at Challenger Hall 1-3, Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province to honour the Queen Mother who is the patron of Thai handwoven fabrics. The fair which features OTOP and other handicraft products opens from 10am to 9pm.

The Culture Ministry is inviting people to Sukhothai Historical Park in Sukhothai province to witness light shows and participate in a religious ceremony to make merit for the Queen Mother, followed by a free concert.

The ministry is also hosting an exhibition on Mother’s Day from Friday to Monday at Siam Paragon in Bangkok.

On Mother’s Day, the Fine Arts Department will hold exhibitions on Queen Sirikit’s life and work at Ratchamangala Phisek National Library in Kanchanaburi province and Sawankhaworanayok National Museum in Sukhothai province.