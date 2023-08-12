Where to celebrate Mother’s Day in Thailand
August 12 marks Mother’s Day in Thailand as well as the birthday of Her Majesty Sirikit the Queen Mother. Government agencies and private organisations throughout the country have prepared activities for visitors to celebrate this auspicious occasion and increase domestic tourism during the long weekend.
Here is a list of where you can join Mother’s Day activities throughout Thailand.
The Interior Ministry will host the “Thai Fabric and OTOP Fair 2023” from August 12-20 at Challenger Hall 1-3, Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province to honour the Queen Mother who is the patron of Thai handwoven fabrics. The fair which features OTOP and other handicraft products opens from 10am to 9pm.
The Culture Ministry is inviting people to Sukhothai Historical Park in Sukhothai province to witness light shows and participate in a religious ceremony to make merit for the Queen Mother, followed by a free concert.
The ministry is also hosting an exhibition on Mother’s Day from Friday to Monday at Siam Paragon in Bangkok.
On Mother’s Day, the Fine Arts Department will hold exhibitions on Queen Sirikit’s life and work at Ratchamangala Phisek National Library in Kanchanaburi province and Sawankhaworanayok National Museum in Sukhothai province.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is holding the 15th Queen Sirikit Floral Festival from August 10-15 at Queen Sirikit Park in Chatuchak district. Highlights of the fair include an exhibition of over 200,000 flowers and decorative plants, a plant contest, and a giveaway of tree seedlings to the public to complement the city’s 1 million tree planting project.
The BMA, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, is also holding a light and sound show to celebrate the Queen’s 91st birthday at Benchasiri Park from August 11-31. There are three shows daily, at 7pm, 8pm and 9pm. Admission is free.
Admission to all national parks across the country is free on Mother’s Day as the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation waives the fee on important national holidays. Travellers should check the opening hours of national parks at INSERT WEBSITE as some parks have been closed for rehabilitation.
Queen Sirikit Botanic Garden in Chiang Mai province is holding “Mother’s Month” activities throughout August, where tickets for each mother and her child will be free. The ticket stubs can also be exchanged for special discounts at food and beverage vendors in the garden.
Nong Nooch Botanical Garden in Pattaya, Chonburi is waiving admissions for all mothers attending with their families on Mother’s Day, and reducing the admission fee for its elephant show to 200 baht.