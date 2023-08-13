Heavy rains expected to bring flash floods, runoffs to 2 Kanchanaburi districts
Kanchanaburi’s Thong Pha Phum and Sangkhlaburi districts have been warned to brace for possible flash floods and runoffs on Sunday.
This warning is in line with the Thai Meteorological Department’s forecast of heavy rains in the North, Northeast, Central and South, Kanchanaburi deputy governor Ronnaphop Wiangsimma said.
The two districts, he said, are at risk of flash floods and runoffs at least until Tuesday, he added.
He said related agencies in two districts had been instructed to monitor the situation, which could affect residents, such as heavy and accumulated rain.
He said lowland areas can be affected by runoffs, while areas on the slopes are expected to be hit by flash floods.
Related agencies have been instructed to warn residents to brace for the situation as well as prepare resources, machines and plans to deal with the situation, he said, adding that officials have been instructed to be ready to help victims anytime.
Ronnaphop advised residents to follow the weather forecast and news from government agencies via social media and radio to be ready for flash floods and runoffs.
Those who need assistance can call the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation 1784 hotline or contact Line ID @1784DDPM round the clock.
They can also call the Kanchanaburi disaster prevention and mitigation division at (034) 515998 or fax (034) 516795.