Heavy rains expected to bring flash floods, runoffs to 2 Kanchanaburi districts

He said related agencies in two districts had been instructed to monitor the situation, which could affect residents, such as heavy and accumulated rain.

He said lowland areas can be affected by runoffs, while areas on the slopes are expected to be hit by flash floods.

Related agencies have been instructed to warn residents to brace for the situation as well as prepare resources, machines and plans to deal with the situation, he said, adding that officials have been instructed to be ready to help victims anytime.