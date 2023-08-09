8 provinces in North, Northeast at risk of flooding from Thursday
The National Water Resources Committee on Wednesday warned eight provinces near the Mekong River to beware of possible floods due to heavy rain from Thursday to Tuesday.
The eight provinces are Chiang Rai, Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani.
The Mekong River has been rising due to continuous rain, and the river may even break its banks if rain continues as forecast in the North and Northeast, the committee said.
“Related agencies in eight provinces near the Mekong River have to be ready to deal with the situation,” the committee said.
It also advised residents living near the river to monitor the situation closely to be ready for the impact of the change in water levels.
Meanwhile, Royal Irrigation Department director-general Praphit Chanma said the department is monitoring the situation in flood-prone areas closely.
He added that officials have been deployed to check the condition of irrigation facilities and remove obstructions on paths to the river to boost drainage efficiency.
Excavators, trailers and mobile water pumps have been prepared to assist flood victims, he added.