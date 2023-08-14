PM pleased with progress of IMT-GT

Deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said that the successful implementation of the three-nations economic development plan over the past 30 years has significantly contributed to economic growth in the region, reducing disparities within countries and regions. It has promoted the role of citizens in tandem with economic development across six sectors, namely trade and investment; infrastructure and connectivity; tourism; human resource development; agriculture, agro-industry, and Environment; and halal products and services.

Furthermore, the collaboration has expanded to cover 35 states and provinces across the three countries, with the GDP value within the sub-region continually increasing, from US$12.79 billion in 1984 to US$405.7 billion in 2021.

There have also been significant advancements in the physical connectivity projects within the six sectors, totalling over US$57 billion. These projects are crucial in supporting seamless cross-border movement of goods, services, and people. Examples include the construction of the Hat Yai-Padang Besar-Kuala Lumpur rail project, the 2nd Sugai Kolok-Rantau Panjang Bridge, the Trans-Sumatra expressway project, and the post-Covid-19 revival of air travel connectivity.

In line with the 5-year plan (2022-2026), various sectors of cooperation have made significant progress, such as in enhancing food and energy security, connectivity, and tourism recovery.