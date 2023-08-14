PM pleased with progress of IMT-GT
Caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is said to be pleased with the progress of the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) cooperation in 2021, which saw a total trade value of US$618 billion, and collaboration in human capital development and tourism.
Deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said that the successful implementation of the three-nations economic development plan over the past 30 years has significantly contributed to economic growth in the region, reducing disparities within countries and regions. It has promoted the role of citizens in tandem with economic development across six sectors, namely trade and investment; infrastructure and connectivity; tourism; human resource development; agriculture, agro-industry, and Environment; and halal products and services.
Furthermore, the collaboration has expanded to cover 35 states and provinces across the three countries, with the GDP value within the sub-region continually increasing, from US$12.79 billion in 1984 to US$405.7 billion in 2021.
There have also been significant advancements in the physical connectivity projects within the six sectors, totalling over US$57 billion. These projects are crucial in supporting seamless cross-border movement of goods, services, and people. Examples include the construction of the Hat Yai-Padang Besar-Kuala Lumpur rail project, the 2nd Sugai Kolok-Rantau Panjang Bridge, the Trans-Sumatra expressway project, and the post-Covid-19 revival of air travel connectivity.
In line with the 5-year plan (2022-2026), various sectors of cooperation have made significant progress, such as in enhancing food and energy security, connectivity, and tourism recovery.
Future directions for the collaboration focus on six areas, namely strengthening digital technology and human resources, developing tourism capacity within the IMT-GT, accelerating the signing of customs cooperation agreements, immigration checks, and plant and animal disease checks between Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.
“The Prime Minister is delighted that over the past few years, the governments of Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand have successfully fostered cooperation, benefiting the people of the southern border provinces and the overall economy of the countries. In the more than 30 years since the establishment of IMT-GT, the three countries have worked together to achieve significant progress in regional and sub-regional economic growth, with a shared vision and goals to ensure sustainable and inclusive development, innovation, and competitiveness for the region,” Ratchada said.