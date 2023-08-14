Police check Koh Chang’s only shooting range after receiving complaints of encroachment

Pol Lieutenant Chingchai Chotsiri led a team of officers to inspect Koh Chang Shooting, the only shooting range on the island, on Monday morning.

The police team was accompanied by Sirawit Srisuk, deputy chief of Koh Chang district, and some Interior Ministry officials based in the province.

They checked the facility and questioned the owner, Sombat Boonkerdphanit.

This was in response to a complaint filed by Pollawee Buchakiart, chief of the Mu Koh Chang National Park.