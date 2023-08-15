Cement weirs best way of tackling drought: Pheu Thai

A weir is a small barrier built across a stream or river to control and raise the water level slightly on the upstream side. A weir generally allows the water to flow over the crest (top) or sometimes underneath some sections.

These weirs help increase groundwater that can be released back into rivers and waterways, keeping farmlands irrigated during drought conditions, said Wisut Chainarun, Pheu Thai’s party list MP and head of agricultural strategy.

Wisut added that India’s ban on exports of non-basmati white rice provided a good opportunity to Thai rice farmers noting that since India, the world’s no.1 rice exporter, announced the ban in July, the price of Thai rice on the global market has increased by US$ 100-145 per tonne.

He said that the key to ensure adequate water supply to rice paddy is underground water, especially during the drought caused by El Niño phenomenon.

El Niño is triggered by a rise in surface temperatures of the eastern Pacific Ocean, leading to a phase of planet warming. The natural phenomenon usually occurs every two to seven years and brings reduced rainfall in Southeast Asia and southern Australia.