Fighting erupts opposite Mae Sot district
The battle between the Myanmar Army and resistance forces in Myawaddy opposite Tak's Mae Sot district intensified on Tuesday as Myanmar attempted to take back its military base.
According to the press, the battle between the Karen National Union (KNU) and People's Defense Force (PDF), and the army intensified as Myanmar deployed troops to take its military base on the mountaintop of Myawaddy, which is currently under the KNU’s control.
Both sides reportedly used various types of weapons, including flare guns, machine guns, sniper rifles, grenades and rocket launchers.
While the sound of the battle could be clearly heard by residents of Mae Sot district, it had no impact on the Thai side.
As of Monday, 20 Myanmar junta soldiers had been killed and many more injured, a source said, adding that more than 20 Myanmar soldiers had been arrested.
The source said the Myanmar Army was still unable to take back its military base.