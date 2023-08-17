Thai broadcast watchdog to regulate Netflix, YouTube, online video service providers

The source from the NBTC Office said that Pirongrong Ramasoota, chairwoman of the NBTC subcommittee on digital platform communications, would hold a meeting on August 23 to deliberate on plan to regulate video content by regulating the service providers.

The source said the NBTC would not interfere with content creators but would set regulations to control the service providers, such as the YouTube video-sharing platform, Facebook, Twitter, Line, TikTok, Netflix, iFlix , WeTV and Viu.

The regulation will be based on the idea that the service providers will have to make editorial decisions on choice of content, making them responsible for the content streamed or shared via their online platforms.