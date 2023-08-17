PM Prayut checks out Thailand's longest rail tunnel on new Northeast route
Caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha led ministers to inspect progress of the double-track rail link between Saraburi’s Map Kabao and Thanon Chira Junction in Nakhon Ratchasima on Thursday.
Construction is expected to be completed next year, General Prayut said, adding that the double-track railway would halve the time it takes to travel between Saraburi and Nakhon Ratchasima.
Passenger trains on the double-track railway will travel at 100-120 kilometres per hour, compared with 50kph at present.
Cargo trains will run at an average of 60kph, up from 29kph.
“Travel time will be reduced and trains will be more punctual because they won’t need to wait for track switching,” Prayut said.
The double-track line would also cut logistics costs and serve as a new alternative route for travellers.
The caretaker prime minister visited Saraburi province with Cabinet members including Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda, Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin, PM’s Office Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, and Deputy Transport Minister Atirat Ratanasate.
They inspected several construction sites along the double-track railway. Among them was Thailand's longest rail tunnel. The double tunnel passes through the Dong Phaya Yen mountain range between Map Kabao, Pha Sadet and Hin Lap stations in Saraburi. The tunnel will be 5.85 kilometres long, 7.50 metres wide, and 7 metres high when completed. Construction is about 98% complete.
The new line will also feature two other tunnels.
The first is a 650-metre-long single tunnel located between Hin Lap station and the new Muak Lek station in Saraburi. The second is a double tunnel running 1.4km between Khlong Khanan Chit and Khlong Phai stations in Nakhon Ratchasima.