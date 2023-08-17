PM Prayut checks out Thailand's longest rail tunnel on new Northeast route

Construction is expected to be completed next year, General Prayut said, adding that the double-track railway would halve the time it takes to travel between Saraburi and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Passenger trains on the double-track railway will travel at 100-120 kilometres per hour, compared with 50kph at present.

Cargo trains will run at an average of 60kph, up from 29kph.

“Travel time will be reduced and trains will be more punctual because they won’t need to wait for track switching,” Prayut said.

The double-track line would also cut logistics costs and serve as a new alternative route for travellers.

