Resort manager suspended for alleged unfair treatment

After the woman’s mother died, the manager reportedly told her to come back to work immediately or resign. The woman took the latter option so she could attend the funeral.

The employee’s facebook post about this issue went viral earlier this week, prompting the Labour Ministry to launch an investigation to ensure compliance with the labour law.

The resort’s statement on Friday said the manager has been suspended pending an investigation into her conduct.

“One of our colleagues has recently lost her mother and we want to express our profound sympathy and support for her and her grieving family. They are not alone; we stand by them during this trying time with unwavering compassion,” wrote Sandy Liw, the resort’s general manager.

Labour minister Suchart Chomklin said on Thursday that the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare was told to investigate the incident and make sure that both employee and employer receive justice under the labour laws.

He said the laws allow employees to take paid leave of absence of at least three days per year for personal business.

This benefit is applicable to all businesses and all types of employees, including part-timers and those still under probation, he added.