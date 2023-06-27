Learning courses should be developed to make Thai labour competitive
The education sector should improve learning courses so that Thai labourers can cope with digital disruption and raise their competitiveness, the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) said on Tuesday.
During the event "Thailand Future Careers" at Centara Grand at CentralWorld in Bangkok, chamber chairman Sanan Angubolkul said the world has changed rapidly due to digital disruption.
He said the chamber is paying attention to boosting labourers' potential in the global labour market, such as improving learning courses to meet labour market demand and allowing people on-the-job training.
"The influx of foreign investment is an opportunity to develop Thai labourers to have the potential to work in the global labour market, along with developing the country's economy towards sustainability," he said.
Meanwhile, chamber vice chairman Saravoot Yoovidhya said the chamber and Board of Trade of Thailand have promoted the development of learning courses, covering basic, vocational and higher education, as well as transferring knowledge and experience.
The chamber is ready to work with all partners to develop Thailand's education in order to boost the country's competitiveness, he said.