Not that many Thais falling for online scams, says DES minister

These groups have been engaging in various deceptive methods to manipulate and persuade people into believing and transferring money from their accounts through elaborate schemes. Continuous efforts have been made to implement new and innovative measures, particularly in countering tactics like tricking individuals into installing malicious apps or clicking on links that lead to fraudulent activities, such as money scams. These actions are considered perilous for the general population, which might not always be vigilant enough or may unknowingly click on such links.

Chaiwut noted that despite the Royal decree on Cyber Crime Prevention and Suspension having been implemented to combat technology-related crimes, and to provide better protection for the public to curb and track money transfers, statistics still show a consistent occurrence of online criminal cases even after the enforcement of these laws. Relevant agencies, including the Royal Police and banks, have strengthened and intensified their management systems to tighten control. This is aimed at eradicating fake accounts and reducing their prevalence to ultimately eliminate them.

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society is also joining forces with volunteer networks, social sectors, civil society organizations, and community associations to enhance awareness and continuously remind the public to stay vigilant and be well-informed. This serves as a tool for self-protection, preventing them from becoming victims, and it has the potential to gradually reduce the occurrence of such deceptive activities in the long run.