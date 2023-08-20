China Daily holds 21st Century Cup English-Speaking Competition in Bangkok
The regional final of the "21st Century Cup" International English-Speaking Competition - also known as the fifth China Daily Belt and Road Youth English Speaking Competition kicked off in Bangkok on Saturday under the theme of "AI, a blessing or a curse?"
Having nailed rounds of preliminary selections, a total of 10 competitors from both Thailand and Myanmar beat hundreds of contestants. These competitors, who are still in their teens yet well attuned to gripping declamation and a critical mindset, had finally forged ahead onto the regional final.
Su Yati Eain from Singapore International School and Hein Htet Win from London Universities@Bangkok Centre were crowned the champions of Myanmar and Thailand respectively, representing their countries in the grand final expected to be held in October in China.
Methas Ruttanaburee, a 17-year-old competitor from Siam Singapore International School, said the competition helped him to open up his mind and explore a field that he had never tried before. "Through the competition, I was able to speak in public without fear and I also got to know many friends," he said and explained that it's his first time participating in a competition related to China.
"I've heard about China a lot since Thailand and China have been close friends for years, although I've never been abroad. But I know about some Chinese cities through the media, such as Beijing and Shanghai. Moreover, young people in Thailand also love Chinese mala food a lot," he added.
Ian Robinson, Assistant Primary and Secondary Coordinator from Siam Singapore International School who is among the judging panel, said participants showed a great diversity in different languages and backgrounds.
"We should not only take the event as a competition but also as an opportunity for cooperation, as the core value that the Belt and Road Initiative conveys. Those young contestants gathered today and engrossed themselves in various fresh takes on mankind's shared future amid the recent AI frenzy, which is very encouraging," he said.
"The competition is a testimony of the power of language and communication. All the competitors are ready to be the citizens of the world and they have resorted all their efforts to overcome cultural barriers and contribute themselves to build a better world," said Robinson.
"Today's competition is beyond the competition itself but is a chance to boost mutual understanding beyond nationality and a process of learning on cooperation. Winning or losing, friendship will be formed and knowledge will be gained," he added.
Gao Jinan, assistant to publisher and executive Chief Editor of China Daily Asia Pacific Company, said that the competition serves as a great platform for thought exchanges among young people, which also enhances people-to-people ties.
"This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, which has helped improve connectivity in infrastructure in countries and regions. Other than that, people-to-people bonds are also an integral and important part of the BRI," Gao said.
"This contest is a concrete and convincing activity towards this goal. All contestants are not only participants, but ambassadors working to enhance cultural and people-to-people exchanges."
Initiated by China Daily in 2019, the China Daily Belt and Road Youth English Speaking Competition is an internationally recognized competition for public-speaking lovers from all over the world, aiming at building a platform for teenagers to interact and learn from each other globally.
Known for its multicultural and youthful nature, the competition has so far attracted more than a thousand contestants from 51 countries and regions to participate.
Young people from countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping have enjoyed themselves in previous competitions held in Hangzhou, Guangzhou and Chengdu respectively.
As its newest extension this year, the Thailand and Myanmar regional events witnessed an extra session for the junior group under 12 years old. The contests were jointly organized by VDO English, an education subsidiary brand of China Daily Hong Kong, together with its co-host the RVI Group, a social enterprise based in Singapore.
"Success is not a destination, but a journey. The students' performance today has really impressed me and showed us that our future is bright. AI is an interesting topic and China is leading the revolution of science and technology. I believe it's a good field to be boosted," said Argus Ang, CEO of RVi Group.
Yang Wanli and Lu Wanqing
China Daily
Asia News Network