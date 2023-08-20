China Daily holds 21st Century Cup English-Speaking Competition in Bangkok

Having nailed rounds of preliminary selections, a total of 10 competitors from both Thailand and Myanmar beat hundreds of contestants. These competitors, who are still in their teens yet well attuned to gripping declamation and a critical mindset, had finally forged ahead onto the regional final.

Su Yati Eain from Singapore International School and Hein Htet Win from London Universities@Bangkok Centre were crowned the champions of Myanmar and Thailand respectively, representing their countries in the grand final expected to be held in October in China.

Methas Ruttanaburee, a 17-year-old competitor from Siam Singapore International School, said the competition helped him to open up his mind and explore a field that he had never tried before. "Through the competition, I was able to speak in public without fear and I also got to know many friends," he said and explained that it's his first time participating in a competition related to China.

"I've heard about China a lot since Thailand and China have been close friends for years, although I've never been abroad. But I know about some Chinese cities through the media, such as Beijing and Shanghai. Moreover, young people in Thailand also love Chinese mala food a lot," he added.