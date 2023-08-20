Increased rainfall and scattered thunderstorms forecast for Sunday

The North and Northeast will see an increase in rainfall, while thunderstorms are likely to hit Bangkok and surrounding areas, it said.

Both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will see moderate wind waves, the department forecast.

Within the next 24 hours, a low-pressure trough over Myanmar will move towards the upper northern and eastern areas of Thailand. Coupled with the influence of the southwest monsoon, it will bring increased rainfall.

Waves could exceed two metres during thunderstorms in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman sea, the department warned.

From August 20-22, the low-pressure trough is expected to extend to the upper central region, resulting in increased rainfall and heavy rains countrywide.