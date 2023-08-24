Google told to remove deceptive digital wallet app from Play Store

Once Pheu Thai prime minister candidate Srettha Thavisin won the PM vote on Tuesday, a group of con artists uploaded an app on Google’s Play Store, luring Thais to “register for receiving digital transfers of 10,000 baht”.

During the election campaign, Srettha promised to transfer 10,000 baht into the digital wallets of all Thais at least 16 years of age.

He described the campaign pledge as an economic stimulus measure intended to revive local economies.

Chaiwut said the deceptive digital wallet app was found to be remotely controlled, which would allow its creators to control the mobile phones of those who downloaded it. This would give criminals access to mobile banking apps on smartphones, Chaiwut added.