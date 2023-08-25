‘Nine Lives Cop’ lands on his feet again as Pheu Thai retakes the helm

The nickname refers to the political turmoil, and allegations of misconduct, that could – or should – have derailed his career. He is also widely referred to as “Superintendent Nui” in Thai media. “Nui” is a popular nickname for infant boys.

Watanyu reappeared earlier this week as part of the security detail awaiting former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra at Don Mueang Airport when the billionaire returned to Thailand after 15 years of self-exile on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Watanyu was seen escorting Prime Minister Srettha to a meeting with his predecessor, General Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House. This confirmed that he is back as a bodyguard to a Pheu Thai prime minister.

After graduating from the Royal Police Cadet Academy in 1996, Watanyu served in the Border Patrol Police and then the Royal Thai Police (RTP) Headquarters, before being assigned to the bodyguard unit of PM Thaksin.

After the military coup ousted Thaksin in 2006, Watanyu was transferred by the national police chief to a police station in Thailand’s most southern province: Yala.