Thaksin taken to Bangkok Remand Prison to start serving his jail terms
Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was handed over to the Bangkok Remand Prison on Tuesday, so he can start serving his jail terms for three convictions.
Corrections Department officials delivered Thaksin to prison at 11.20am after he was taken to the Supreme Court to hear the court’s verdicts against him in three cases.
Prison officials had prepared an area outside the prison for reporters and supporters. As Thaksin was being taken into prison through the front gate, waiting red-shirt supporters shouted their support for him in unison.