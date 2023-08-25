PM Srettha in Phuket to discuss airport expansion and tourism stimulus
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin led a Pheu Thai Party delegation to Phuket on Friday to hear about the problems and challenges facing Thai tourism.
Srettha was accompanied by Pheu Thai's policy committee chairman Phromin Lertsuridej and members of the party's tourism committee.
The group was welcomed at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport by Airports of Thailand (AOT) president Kerati Kijmanawat, who offered information on tourism services and problems afflicting the industry.
Srettha was scheduled to meet Phuket International Airport executives to discuss expanding the holiday island's airport to support greater numbers of tourists.
He is also due to sit down with tourism business operators at Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Hotel to discuss the southern province's development strategy.
On Friday evening, Srettha is scheduled to meet tourism entrepreneurs and tourists in Phuket Old Town and Patong Beach to seek ways to stimulate tourism.