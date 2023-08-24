Srettha praises Prayut after their ‘historic meeting’ at Government House

A ceremony to receive the royal command endorsing Srettha’s appointment was held at the Pheu Thai HQ on Wednesday.

The incoming PM said on Thursday that Prayut had suggested that Srettha exercise caution, care and patience while adhering to the country’s three pillars of “nation, religion, and monarchy”.

“He also asked me to take care of some good policies that he has started. … Any [policy] that deserves to be continued, we [Srettha’s government] will do it,” he told reporters.

“He is a senior figure who deserves respect,” Srettha said of Prayut.

“He told me this was the first time in Thai history that two prime ministers had met in person and discussed what could be done for the country. For me, this is a good thing to do,” Srettha said.

He admitted, however, that it would not be easy for the country’s political divisions to end swiftly after a meeting of two prime ministers who represent the conflicting sides.

“I have learned about General Prayut’s intention to get past the conflict. He has sincere concern for the country. We will try to work together in the future,” Srettha said.

The United Thai Nation Party, which nominated Prayut as one of its two PM candidates in the May 14 general election, is one of the partners in the 11-party coalition led by Pheu Thai. However, Prayut announced his retirement from politics and quit all his posts in United Thai Nation after the election.



