Eastern Aviation City nightspots can remain open around the clock

The Royal Gazette website on Friday published the 4th amendment of the Interior Ministerial Regulations on the Entertainment Place Act of 1966, allowing businesses located in Eastern Aviation City to open around the clock.

The regulations were signed by Interior Minister General Anupong Paochinda on August 21.

Currently, the law allows entertainment venues in Thailand to open until 2am. Talks are underway to extend the hours to 4am in some tourist cities, although concerns about problems related to drinking, such as road accidents and crime, have been expressed.

The Eastern Aviation City is located next to U-Tapao International Airport in Rayong’s Ban Chang district. The development of the airport and the aviation city – which began earlier this year – is a 290 billion baht public-private partnership. When complete, it will span 6,500 rai (1,040 hectares).

The government expects the project to deliver returns of over 300 billion baht in the first five years of operation in addition to creating 15,600 new jobs per year.