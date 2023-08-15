Move Forward candidate starts campaigning for votes for Rayong’s by-election
Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat personally escorted party member Phongsathorn Sornphetnarin to register for Rayong’s Constituency 3 by-election on Tuesday.
They were both warmly welcomed by local supporters when they showed up at the Klaeng district office on Tuesday morning.
After completing the registration, Pita and Phongsathorn began campaigning in Klaeng and Khao Chamao districts. Phongsathorn drew No 1 for the campaigning.
Klaeng district chief Kancharat Iadthongsai said the Election Commission (EC) was ready to hold a by-election on September 10. The two districts cover more than 200 polling stations and she said the by-election would go smoothly. Reports say candidates have until Saturday to register.
Phongsathorn appears to be the only candidate who has registered so far, though it is believed that Democrat Party acting deputy leader Satit Pitutecha may join the race.
The by-election is being held because Move Forward MP Nakhonchai Khunnarong stepped down after confessing that he had been jailed 24 years ago for theft.
The Constitution stipulates that MP candidates must never have been jailed.