Myanmar officials killed and injured in drone attacks
A drone attack by resistance groups in Myawaddy town, Kayin State opposite Tak's Mae Sot district on Sunday night killed five officials and injured 16 others.
According to Myanmar security officials, the attack took place at 9pm and targeted three areas—the 275th battalion barracks, the town hall and the police station.
The Myawaddy governor, a military colonel and policemen were among those killed. The 16 officials injured during the incident included both men and women.
Myanmar officials reportedly cut power to help them detect drones, while Myanmar soldiers surveyed areas vulnerable to drone attacks.