Thai Parcels sues Thunhoon for libel

TPL’s attorney Suradet Tangtirawat said that the news published by Thunhoon on June 23 this year has created a misunderstanding among readers and has had a direct impact on TPL’s reputation, credibility as well as business opportunities.

He added that he has submitted information including documents, witnesses, Line chats and advertising quotations to the investigators.

The seven that have been accused of defamation via advertising are:

1. Thunhoon Co Ltd

2. Lalana Sirichanyakul, the company’s director

3. Sorawanee Sirichanyakul, the company’s director

4. Boonmee Onnom, Thunhoon’s executive editor

5. Chalermchai Sirinanthawitthaya, Thunhoon’s online editor and host of its TV programme

6. Phutthithada Sirinanthawitthaya, MAI editor and the company’s deputy editor

7. Natchaya Purimpratchaphat, Thunhoon reporter

“TPL will cooperate with the police throughout the investigation in a bid to restore the company’s reputation and obtain justice for the shareholders, investors, and all stakeholders, as well as to set a good example for society,” Suradet said.