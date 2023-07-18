Fake news about TPL lands Thunhoon, 6 others in deep trouble
Investment firm Aqua Plc is taking Thunhoon Co Ltd and six of its accomplices to court for allegedly publishing false information about Thai Parcels Pcl (TPL).
Chaipipat Kaewtrairat, Aqua’s managing director, said on Tuesday that the lawsuit was based on distorted information that was published in Thunhoon newspaper on July 1 about Pongsak Thammathataree, one of TPL’s original shareholders.
This news has had a direct impact on more than 5,000 investors and shareholders of TPL, including Aqua, he said.
Aqua holds more than 140 million shares in TPL, accounting for a 26% stake.
Chaipipat said he and lawyer Natcha Phongpaiboon met an investigation team from the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD). He added that Aqua has submitted information to the investigators, including documents, witnesses, Line chats and advertising quotations.
He said he expects TCSD to start by summoning the accused and witnesses for interrogation soon.
Chaipipat added that Aqua was ready to fight the case till the end to maintain its rights and liberty, as well as enhance Thai capital and media markets.
He added that Aqua has plenty of evidence to submit to investigators, adding that this offence may result in a five-year jail sentence and/or up to 100,000 baht in fines under the Computer Crime Act.