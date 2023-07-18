Fake news about TPL lands Thunhoon, 6 others in deep trouble

Chaipipat Kaewtrairat, Aqua’s managing director, said on Tuesday that the lawsuit was based on distorted information that was published in Thunhoon newspaper on July 1 about Pongsak Thammathataree, one of TPL’s original shareholders.

This news has had a direct impact on more than 5,000 investors and shareholders of TPL, including Aqua, he said.

Aqua holds more than 140 million shares in TPL, accounting for a 26% stake.