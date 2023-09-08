Thailand ranked 29th among 87 ‘best countries in the world’
Thailand has been ranked 29th among 87 “best countries in the world” for 2023, according to a listing prepared by the US News & World Report.
Last year, the kingdom was ranked 28th among 85 countries surveyed. The ranking measures the global performance of countries on a variety of metrics.
Switzerland is the best country in the world for 2023, followed by Canada, Sweden, Australia, the United States, Japan, Germany, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands, according to the Washington DC-based digital media outlet.
Among the Asean countries, Singapore is ranked 16th, Malaysia 38th, Indonesia 41st, the Philippines 43rd, Vietnam 44th, Cambodia 64th, and Myanmar 80th.
Iran is at the bottom of this year’s list. Completing the bottom 10 are: Belarus (86th), Lebanon, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Serbia, Honduras, Myanmar, Algeria, and Cameroon (78th).
The report said that a substantial agriculture sector and competitive manufacturing industry have kept Thailand strong and growing with low poverty and unemployment rates.
“It is the world’s largest exporter of rice and a leader in textiles, tin and electronics. Western education and technology have been absorbed into a devout Buddhist society,” it said.
It was also reported that Thailand is one of the world’s most visited countries, though tourism accounts for just 7% of gross domestic product.
“Buddha figures are ever-present in the ‘land of smiles’, where bustling, modern cities are juxtaposed with ancient ruins, glistening beaches and gilded temples. The nation is home to the acclaimed Thai massage and cuisine that is known to balance sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and spicy flavours,” the report said.
According to the US News & World Report, the Best Countries rankings – now in their eighth year – seek to examine a nation's worth beyond hard metrics.
A set of 73 country attributes – terms that can be used to describe a country and that are also relevant to the success of a modern nation – were identified.
Various attributes and nations were presented in a survey of more than 17,000 people from across the globe between March and June. Participants assessed whether they associated an attribute with a nation.
Countries were ranked according to 73 attributes based on a collection of individual survey responses. Attributes were grouped into 10 thematic sub-rankings: Adventure, Agility, Cultural Influence, Entrepreneurship, Heritage, Movers, Open for Business, Power, Quality of Life and Social Purpose.
US News & World Report publishes news, consumer advice, rankings, and analysis.