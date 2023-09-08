Thailand ranked 29th among 87 ‘best countries in the world’

Last year, the kingdom was ranked 28th among 85 countries surveyed. The ranking measures the global performance of countries on a variety of metrics.

Switzerland is the best country in the world for 2023, followed by Canada, Sweden, Australia, the United States, Japan, Germany, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands, according to the Washington DC-based digital media outlet.

Among the Asean countries, Singapore is ranked 16th, Malaysia 38th, Indonesia 41st, the Philippines 43rd, Vietnam 44th, Cambodia 64th, and Myanmar 80th.

Iran is at the bottom of this year’s list. Completing the bottom 10 are: Belarus (86th), Lebanon, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Serbia, Honduras, Myanmar, Algeria, and Cameroon (78th).

