Israel eyes turning Thailand into ‘Kitchen of the World’ with its food technology

The Embassy of Israel recently hosted an impressive foodtech roadshow named “Savour the Future of Food” at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok. The event drew hundreds of participants from both public and private sectors related to alternative food fields such as cultivated meat, plant-based products as well as sugar reduction and cutting-edge fermentation technologies.

Among the participants was Thailand’s renowned chef, ML Sirichalerm Svasti better known as McDang.

Featuring 14 leading Israeli start-ups, this was the largest-ever foodtech roadshow held outside Israel.

The main attractions of the event were discussions and demonstrations of “future foods” like lab-grown meat, dairy alternatives produced without requiring cows, and honey created without the need for bees.

“This event is a significant milestone in the Israeli-Thai partnership, particularly in shaping the future landscape of the food industry,” Israel Ambassador Orna Sagiv said.

“By converging the strengths of our countries – Israel, a hub of innovative foodtech startups, and Thailand, a powerhouse in the food industry – we are positioned to initiate a revolution within the global foodtech sector,” she said, adding that “Thailand has the potential to be Kitchen of the World”