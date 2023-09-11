Unregistered Bangkok residents unlikely to benefit from digital wallet

The distribution of 10,000 baht in digital wallet format, which is a key policy of the Pheu Thai Party and part of the urgent economic stimulus plan of Prime Minister Srettha, comes with several conditions. The digital money must be spent within six months on essential daily expenses unrelated to state welfare, in community stores and services within a 4-kilometre radius of the registered address. The digital wallet cannot be used to purchase items online.

It therefore seems likely that unregistered residents, especially the millions who work in Bangkok, may not be able to use this handout, or it may not be convenient for them to do so as they reside much further than within the required 4-kilometer radius.

The population statistics as of August 2023 give a total population of 66,056,867 and a Bangkok population of 5,476,145.

Unregistered residents, which the National Statistical Office last surveyed in 2022, include people who come to work or study in provinces where they do not permanently reside. Individuals who typically commute daily are referred to as daytime unregistered residents, and those who live permanently but do not change their residence registration or are not listed in the residence registration, are referred to as overnight unregistered residents. The numbers are high, with the total of unregistered residents nationwide standing at 9,158,800 people, of which 2,753,400 are in Bangkok.

If those unregistered residents want to exercise their rights to use the 10,000 baht digital money, they will have to travel back to spend it within the area registered on their residence within 6 months. It remains to be seen whether this group of people will be able to use this right in its entirety.