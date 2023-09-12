Chula’s short film captures graduates’ perspective on gifts for Graduation Day

The Office of Student Affairs and Chulalongkorn University Communication Center have collaborated to produce the original short film “Give Smiles, Not Gifts,” reflecting on what graduates would like for their graduation day under the concept “Heart is the best gift.”

The film was produced to congratulate all of the 2022 graduates and promote the campaign to reduce the practice of giving extravagant gifts, such as flowers and balloons, to minimize waste generation, support environmental friendliness, and transform graduation celebrations into occasions for sharing smiles rather than receiving gifts.



To watch the short film, “Give Smiles, Not Gifts”, click here