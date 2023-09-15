Regulations for sleep testing recommended to raise public safety
Besides the threat to health, sleep apnea is a substantial safety hazard. Regulations for sleep disorder screening are thus crucial for at-risk groups especially those whose jobs affect public safety, according to Dr. Jirayos Chintanadilok, a sleep medicine specialist at MedPark Hospital and a member of the American Board of Sleep Medicine.
Sleep apnea occurs when breathing is interrupted during sleep for longer than 10 seconds at least 5 times per hour (on average) throughout the sleep period. Classified by severity, mild sleep apnea has breathing pauses between 5 and 15 episodes per hour, moderate is between 15 and 30, and severe is greater than 30.
The consequences can be significant. People who often feel tired and groggy in the morning, have mood swings and fall asleep during the day even if they are getting enough rest, should see a sleep medicine specialist. He or she will determine if their symptoms qualify for a sleep test.
However, sleep apnea is not covered by most health insurance in Thailand because it is considered a psychological problem caused by anxiety or stress, not a disease or syndrome. As a result, a lot of people with sleep disorders cannot afford a sleep test and treatment. Notably, Thais with sleep disorders treat themselves with sleep medications or various products and services, often useless, that are offered online.
The doctor suggested that the government should impose a regulation that requires sleep apnea screening for at-risk groups whose work involves public safety, especially commercial truck drivers.
Accidents, sometimes fatal, occur almost everyday, and are often caused by the driver dozing off at the wheel. Other target persons include train and other transport drivers, pilots, ship captains, and shift workers.
Dr. Jirayos emphasised that as people spend one-third of our lives sleeping, being aware of sleep quality is important. Most people often say that if they can't fall asleep today, they will make up for it tomorrow. And it’s true that over a short period, the human body can recover from a night of too little sleep.
However, being in a prolonged state of sleep deprivation in terms of quality and quantity is a sign of a sleep disorder. Continuous sleep deprivation raises the risk of a number of health problems including diabetes, hypertension (high blood pressure), heart disease, and stroke.
Short naps can be good for healthy adults as they relax body and mind, reduce fatigue, and improve mood and performance. But napping at the wrong time of day or for too long can backfire, leading to nighttime sleep problems and sleep inertia. The doctor suggests taking a nap in the early afternoon (no later than 2pm) and for only 20-40 minutes.
Thai people with poor sleep mostly suffer from loud snoring, chronic tonsillitis, obesity, and narcolepsy. In addition, several people with allergies or Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) will have poor sleep and are at risk of sleep apnea.
According to recent Public Health Ministry statistics, approximately 3% or 3 million Thais suffer from sleep apnea.
Dr. Jirayos added that MedPark is developing an application based on a patient-centred approach that will allow people to detect sleep apnea by linking subjective data with variables. It will enable patients to improve their health and also reduce the workload of the hospital.
Currently, an Auto-CPAP or APAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) machine is the best sleep apnea treatment. People must consistently use a device while sleeping.
However, for those who do not have a physical problem but still have trouble sleeping, he suggests changes to both lifestyle and behaviour.
He noted that changes can be challenging, but for a fundamentally good quality of life, getting enough quality sleep is the most significant factor.