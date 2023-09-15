Regulations for sleep testing recommended to raise public safety

Sleep apnea occurs when breathing is interrupted during sleep for longer than 10 seconds at least 5 times per hour (on average) throughout the sleep period. Classified by severity, mild sleep apnea has breathing pauses between 5 and 15 episodes per hour, moderate is between 15 and 30, and severe is greater than 30.

The consequences can be significant. People who often feel tired and groggy in the morning, have mood swings and fall asleep during the day even if they are getting enough rest, should see a sleep medicine specialist. He or she will determine if their symptoms qualify for a sleep test.

However, sleep apnea is not covered by most health insurance in Thailand because it is considered a psychological problem caused by anxiety or stress, not a disease or syndrome. As a result, a lot of people with sleep disorders cannot afford a sleep test and treatment. Notably, Thais with sleep disorders treat themselves with sleep medications or various products and services, often useless, that are offered online.

The doctor suggested that the government should impose a regulation that requires sleep apnea screening for at-risk groups whose work involves public safety, especially commercial truck drivers.

Accidents, sometimes fatal, occur almost everyday, and are often caused by the driver dozing off at the wheel. Other target persons include train and other transport drivers, pilots, ship captains, and shift workers.