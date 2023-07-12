Obstructive sleep apnea – a new silent killer 

Globally, around 1 billion people or 14% of the world population are affected by this condition.

Obstructive sleep apnea can affect anyone at any age, though it is most common among middle-aged and older adults. It’s also more common among men than women. Obstructive sleep apnea occurs when your breathing is interrupted during sleep for longer than 10 seconds at least five times per hour (on average) throughout your sleeping period.

Thaksaorn explained that poor sleep quality is a silent threat that contributes to various diseases including Type II diabetes, high-blood pressure, heart disease, strokes, Alzheimer’s and more. Therefore, the detection of sleep disorders (Sleep Test) is important and should not be overlooked.

Normally, people have to wait at least a few months for a sleep test, but the new devices now make it easier for individuals to use at home and diagnose sleep problems with greater accuracy and precision. Since Anya Medtec launched its Sleep Test at Home programme six months ago, it has been able to diagnose a sharp increase in cases.

The CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machine is recommended for those with obstructive sleep apnea at a dangerous level. With this treatment, the device will use positive pressure to keep the patient’s upper airway passages open, thus preventing apnea and snoring.

In a move to expand the business further, Anya Meditec has called on Worawut Aunjai (founder of OfficeMate and former CEO of COL Plc) to become a major shareholder. It has also partnered with innovative medical companies like ATGenes Co Ltd, a leading biotechnology company in Thailand. Anya Meditec is also planning to be listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand soon in a big move to tap the growing sleep test market.

Meanwhile, Worawut said he is interested in the healthcare industry because its one of the targeted industries in the Thailand 4.0 growth model. Since Thailand has been positioned as a global medical and wellness hub, sleep tests could be used to promote medical tourism.

He said Anya Meditec and hotels can collaborate to provide sleep test programmes to tourists and make Thailand a home of quality sleep.

Separately, Anya Meditec is introducing a co-investment scheme, allowing medical personnel to join as sleep experts. The first Anya Meditec co-investment scheme is scheduled to be launched in Hat Yai, Songkhla, in September this year, before being expanded to Chiang Mai and Phuket by yearend.

Thaksaorn added that becoming a sleep expert can be an interesting career option. With growing concerns and knowledge about the impact of sleep disorders, sleep experts will get to not only earn money, but also protect themselves from related diseases.

Patcharee Luenguthai

The Nation



