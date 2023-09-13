Nothing like a good night’s sleep

The company has seen a rising demand for the treatment of sleep troubles, with symptoms such as snoring and sleep apnea affecting the health and quality of life of Thais, said Kannika Jampaphan, founder and CEO of Sleep Coach Thailand.

The Public Health Ministry’s statistics show that about three per cent or 3 million Thais suffer from sleep apnea, a sleep disorder that causes pauses in breathing or periods of shallow breathing during sleep occurring more often than normal.

“Sleep troubles increase the risk of serious health problems, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, and cerebrovascular disease,” she said.

With the aim of helping all Thais get a good night’s sleep, Sleep Coach Thailand recently opened the Holistic Sleep Wellness Centre in Bangkok, the first facility of its kind to offer a one-stop solution for all sleep-related problems.

Located in the Well Aesthetic & Wellness Centre Building on Ratchadaphisek Road, the Holistic Sleep Wellness Centre is a joint investment between Doctor A to Z, a developer of medical technology for health providers, and Bangkok Healthcare Service, an expert in senior and stroke patient care.

The centre offers a variety of sleep-related services using modern technology, including a sleep test at home via telemedicine, a CPAP ResMed machine and “Inap”, a mask-free device for sleep apnea patients.

Sleep Coach Thailand also offers products that will help you sleep better, among them SleepD pillows and body pillows, aroma therapy candles, sprays, and diffusers.

It also recommends a two-day “Sleeping Class” to teach you how to sleep correctly over the course of 16 hours.