Companies analyze employee sleep quality in efforts to improve productivity

Various companies in the IT and other industries have been increasing their promotion of employees’ healthcare, an indicator of corporate value. The issue of sleep length is attracting attention as a problem that can affect productivity inside companies.

Visualizing sleep data

Until December, Rakuten Group Inc. used Suimin Rally (sleep rally), a sleep improvement program provided by Tokyo-based startup NeuroSpace Co. The program aims to use sleep pattern data provided by a smartphone application to improve a person’s sleep quality. In October, Rakuten held a seminar on sleep improvement, which saw 600 employees participate remotely.

NeuroSpace was founded in 2013. Since then, the company has helped to improve sleep for over 20,000 people working at more than 100 companies, including major food companies and a major airline company. Participants in the NeuroSpace program apparently saw better concentration and time management skills, which led to improvements in their productivity.

“Employees’ sleep is a problem that needs to be worked on at companies and in society,” said Takanori Kobayashi, the president of the company.

The use of “Nen ni Ichidono Suimin Shindan Undo” (Once-a-year sleep check movement) is also increasing in various industries. This program is run by several companies, including Daiichi Sankyo Healthcare Co. and T&D Holdings Inc., the parent company of Daido Life Insurance Co. The program also uses a smartphone application to analyze employees’ sleep quality.