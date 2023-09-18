Old Japanese Ground Self-Defence Force vehicles turn up in Thailand

However, several contractors have told The Yomiuri Shimbun they have exported high-mobility vehicles after removing tires and some body parts, in breach of the rules. They also said that the vehicles were likely to be reassembled overseas.

The Yomiuri Shimbun spotted an old GSDF high-mobility vehicle in northern Thailand in late July. A document in Japanese was seen inside the vehicle. The vehicle was owned by a Thai man who runs an auto business in the Kanto region. The man bought two vehicles around 2018 from a Japanese vendor, he told The Yomiuri Shimbun during an interview in Thailand. He shipped the dismantled vehicles by container from Yokohama Port to Thailand.

“There were photos [of high mobility vehicles] online, with a claim that they are being used by the Russian military,” an opposition lawmaker said in the Diet in March.

Hideki Tsuchimoto, then Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency commissioner, said in response that it could not be determined from the images alone whether the vehicles were old SDF vehicles.

However, in April, the agency launched probes into about 40 companies involved in the scrapping of the vehicles.

An investigation will have to be conducted overseas to get to the bottom of the situation, according to the agency. It has included approximately ¥300 million US$2,032,575 for related expenses in its budgetary request for fiscal 2024 and is set to conduct a probe focusing on Southeast Asia.

As of June this year, the GSDF had approximately 2,500 of the high mobility vehicles produced by Toyota Motor Corp. and about 1,800 retired vehicles had been sold.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Japan News

Asia News Network