US-Thai air force collaboration takes flight in ‘Enduring Partners’ exercises

The exercises, which kicked off on September 11, were held at the Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base.

The aim of the engagement was to demonstrate both nations’ commitment to fostering mutual understanding and strengthening defence ties.

Participating in the exercise were some 230 US servicemen from the Washington Air National Guard and the Oregon Air National Guard, who brought with them a fleet of more than 20 fighter aircraft.

The aircraft engaged in various exercises, including combined dissimilar air-combat training, air-to-air refuelling operations and ground-controlled interception. Most of these exercises were conducted by senior aviators with more than 15 years of experience.

The Enduring Partners exercises’ objectives were clear. They aimed to enhance force readiness and interoperability among the Royal Thai Air Force the two US national guards.

Additionally, the exercise aimed to strengthen defence ties as well as the National Guard Sponsored State Partnership Programme between the two countries.

One notable aspect of the exercise was the participation of US Ambassador Robert Frank Godec, who flew along in a US KC-135 Stratotanker to get first-hand experience of the aerial refuelling operations.