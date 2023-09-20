US-Thai air force collaboration takes flight in ‘Enduring Partners’ exercises
The inaugural “Enduring Partners Engagement 2023”, a bilateral military exercise between the United States and Thailand, concluded successfully after 11 days of exercises.
The exercises, which kicked off on September 11, were held at the Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base.
The aim of the engagement was to demonstrate both nations’ commitment to fostering mutual understanding and strengthening defence ties.
Participating in the exercise were some 230 US servicemen from the Washington Air National Guard and the Oregon Air National Guard, who brought with them a fleet of more than 20 fighter aircraft.
The aircraft engaged in various exercises, including combined dissimilar air-combat training, air-to-air refuelling operations and ground-controlled interception. Most of these exercises were conducted by senior aviators with more than 15 years of experience.
The Enduring Partners exercises’ objectives were clear. They aimed to enhance force readiness and interoperability among the Royal Thai Air Force the two US national guards.
Additionally, the exercise aimed to strengthen defence ties as well as the National Guard Sponsored State Partnership Programme between the two countries.
One notable aspect of the exercise was the participation of US Ambassador Robert Frank Godec, who flew along in a US KC-135 Stratotanker to get first-hand experience of the aerial refuelling operations.
Godec was in one of the KC-135s brought by the Washington Air National Guard, which refuelled one of the F-15C Eagle fighter jets brought by the Oregon Air National Guard.
These exercises also included dry-fuelling connections with several Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) fighter jets, including F-16, F-5 and JAS-39, as part of the bilateral air combat training.
After the missions were completed, the participating US servicemen exchanged insights with their RTAF counterparts, building an environment for shared learning and collaboration.
Brig-General Gent Welsh, commander of the Washington Air National Guard, expressed satisfaction with the execution of the exercise, saying it signified the importance of improving interoperability. He also highlighted the commitment of both nations to regional security and stability through such joint efforts.
The first-ever Enduring Partners Engagement 2023 stands as a notable step forward in US-Thai defence collaboration, laying the groundwork for future joint initiatives to bolster regional security and promote lasting partnerships.
In a conversation with The Nation, Ambassador Godec said next year will mark 100 years since the US and Thailand air forces began collaborating, adding that next year’s Enduring Partners Engagement will be held in Washington.