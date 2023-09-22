Ministry readies Thai airports for visa-free influx

Visitors from China and Kazakhstan will be allowed to enter Thailand without a visa for five months – until February 29 – under the pilot project.

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit on Friday presided over a meeting with executives of Airports of Thailand (AOT) to discuss measures to facilitate foreign arrivals in the coming weeks, which coincide with China’s National Day holidays on October 1.

The ministry estimated that during the free-visa period, average incoming flights from China will increase from 72 to 96 per day, and average Chinese arrivals will increase from 9,680 to 18,656 persons per day.

Suriya ordered the AOT and related agencies to prepare personnel and equipment at three key international airports – Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and Phuket – to enhance facilitation of tourists through the immigration process.

He also ordered that a single command centre be established at each airport to monitor operations and coordinate with related agencies and airport services.