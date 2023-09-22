Mounting cost of living concerns have big impact on Thais' purchase decisions

Nielsen, a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics, has released a new 2024 Industry Insights Report, providing comprehensive insights into consumer behaviour across various industries. The report reveals that a significant 57% of Thais are worried about their income being insufficient to cover their existing expenses. This figure has risen by 6% since 2021, driven by factors such as the aftermath of the COVID-19 situation, escalating inflation, and higher interest rates. These worries about the cost of living are exerting a substantial influence on purchasing decisions across multiple sectors.

When queried about the challenging economic conditions, merely 32% of Thais have savings they can rely on in case of job loss or six months of unemployment. Additionally, just 1 out of every 3 Thais feels secure about their job and is not apprehensive about potential job loss.

Cars rank as the top product that Thais plan to purchase in 2024

Despite the economic downturn, cars remain a strong desire and a practical necessity for many Thai individuals. The 2024 Industry Insights Report (Automotive) reveals that, in the upcoming year, cars received the highest preference among Thai consumers for future spending. Notably, over 34% of respondents in the Greater Bangkok area expressed intentions to purchase a car in 2024. This desire for both cars and properties like houses and condominiums reflects that owning a home and a car continues to be viewed as benchmarks of success and essential needs in today's Thai society.