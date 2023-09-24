Scattered thunderstorms forecast to hit much of Thailand today

A monsoon trough lies across the lower Central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East and the lower Northeast, while the intensifying southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will bring thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in the East and South.

Flash floods and overflowing waterways remain a danger in much of the country, while ships should avoid thundershowers in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.

A low pressure system over the middle of the South China Sea is forecast to move into the monsoon trough later this week, bringing more rainfall to the entire country and scattered heavy rains to isolated very heavy rains in the Northeast, the Central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East and the South.

North

Isolated thundershowers are forecast for Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Tak, Nan, Phrae, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun provinces. The minimum temperature will range from 24-26 degrees celcius and the maximum temperature from 34-36°C. Winds will range from five to 15 kilometres per hour.

Northeast

Isolated thundershowers are forecast for Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani. The minimum temperature will range from 23-25°C and the maximum temperature from 33-36°C. Easterly winds will range from 10-20 km/hr.

Central

Scattered thundershowers are forecast for Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Lopburi, Saraburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram. The minimum temperature will range from 24-25°C and the maximum temperature from 34-36°C. Winds will vary from 10-20 km/hr.