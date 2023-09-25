Onus on new government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

The Prayut Chan-o-cha government has passed on the baton to tackle global warming to the new coalition government led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

The objective is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and manage potential natural disasters.

Addressing global warming and climate change is a crucial worldwide concern, and the previous Thai government had taken clear steps to address climate change under the 12th National Economic and Social Development Plan (2020-22).

The plan outlined strategies to prepare for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, enhancing adaptability to climate change, and managing natural disaster risks. The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has summarised the results of the plan's efforts, which are part of the fourth strategic area, “Environmentally Friendly Growth for Sustainable Development”. Overall, there has been progress in the following aspects:

Greenhouse gas emissions

Thailand has made progress in improving efficiency in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. In 2021, carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in the energy sector decreased from 258.5 million tons to 246.9 million tons. This reduction is attributed to lower emissions in power generation, transportation, and other economic sectors due to strict Covid-19 control measures in 2020-21, such as travel restrictions and remote-work arrangements.

The initial cost of greenhouse gas emissions reduction per unit (baht per ton of carbon dioxide equivalent) is trending downward.