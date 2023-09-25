Surachate dismisses speculation that raid was meant to discredit him

Surachate is in the running for the post of police commissioner-general.

Surachate’s home on Soi Vibhavadi 60, behind the Police Club, was carried out as part of an operation called “Big Cleaning Day”. Similar raids were conducted at 30 spots in six provinces, namely Phetchaburi, Samut Prakan, Bangkok, Udon Thani and Saraburi.

Police sources said the sites were searched after police obtained arrest warrants against 11 suspects linked to online gambling websites. Among the suspects were two senior police officers – a major general and a general – both of whom are Surachate’s subordinates.

The commando police arrived in the morning to find Surachate in his bedclothes. Initially, he refused to let police enter even though Pol Maj-General Jaroonkiart Pankaew presented him with a court-issued search warrant.

The raid was conducted by the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, and eventually, bureau chief Pol Lt-General Worawat Watnakhonbancha arrived to negotiate an entry.