Surachate dismisses speculation that raid was meant to discredit him
Police commandos showed up at the home of deputy National Police chief Pol General Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn on Monday morning, demanding to search it.
Surachate is in the running for the post of police commissioner-general.
Surachate’s home on Soi Vibhavadi 60, behind the Police Club, was carried out as part of an operation called “Big Cleaning Day”. Similar raids were conducted at 30 spots in six provinces, namely Phetchaburi, Samut Prakan, Bangkok, Udon Thani and Saraburi.
Police sources said the sites were searched after police obtained arrest warrants against 11 suspects linked to online gambling websites. Among the suspects were two senior police officers – a major general and a general – both of whom are Surachate’s subordinates.
The commando police arrived in the morning to find Surachate in his bedclothes. Initially, he refused to let police enter even though Pol Maj-General Jaroonkiart Pankaew presented him with a court-issued search warrant.
The raid was conducted by the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, and eventually, bureau chief Pol Lt-General Worawat Watnakhonbancha arrived to negotiate an entry.
Speaking to reporters after the raid, Surachate said he had no idea why his house had been searched. He said he would seek a detailed explanation from Worawat later.
Police sources say the Big Cleaning Day was carried out after police traced millions of baht transferred to the 11 suspects, including two senior police officers who are members of Surachate’s special investigative team.
The raid came after Surchate made headlines recently for leading an investigation into several high-profile cases. Among them was the case of a kamnan allegedly ordering the shooting of a highway police inspector and the case of the alleged serial killing of children by their parents.
Apart from Surachate’s home, police also raided five other houses on Soi Vibhavadi 60 that the deputy National Police chief had bought for his subordinates.
Surachate later told the press that he allowed police to search the houses to prove he was not involved in online gambling dens.
“I have been focusing on crime suppression and have never received money from anybody,” he said. “Since they came with search warrants, I was ready to cooperate.”
He also said he was confident that none of his subordinates had committed crimes because he had worked with them for a long time.
“But since there are arrest warrants against them, they should be able to defend themselves,” he said, adding that he would not spare anybody found involved in online gambling.
When asked if he suspects the raids were part of an effort to discredit him now that he is in the running for the top police job, Surachate said he was not worried.
“I don’t see it as an attempt to block me from becoming top cop. Police just did their duty and I’m willing to cooperate as I work with transparency,” Surachate said.
As for why he did not let the officers enter his home initially, Surachate said he held the post of deputy National Police chief, and the bureau chief should have been the first to seek permission as protocol demands.