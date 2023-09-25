Police chief rejects rumours, taskforce leader suspects police link to online gambling

Damrongsak, who is set to retire at the end of this month, said he only heard of the raids this morning. He added that the raids were conducted after police obtained arrest warrants against certain online gambling suspects.

“Police have yet to provide a summary of the operations before a press conference can be held. We will also wait for the prime minister’s policy on the subject,” he said.

Police commandoes from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau raided Surachate’s home and five other houses he had bought for his subordinates in a housing estate on Soi Vibhavadi 60 on Monday morning.

Damrongsak declined to confirm whether the 11 gambling suspects included eight police officers.

“I am waiting for the investigation report,” he said.