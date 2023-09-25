Police chief rejects rumours, taskforce leader suspects police link to online gambling
National Police chief Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas said the raid of his deputy, Pol General Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn’s houses was not related to the selection of his successor.
Damrongsak, who is set to retire at the end of this month, said he only heard of the raids this morning. He added that the raids were conducted after police obtained arrest warrants against certain online gambling suspects.
“Police have yet to provide a summary of the operations before a press conference can be held. We will also wait for the prime minister’s policy on the subject,” he said.
Police commandoes from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau raided Surachate’s home and five other houses he had bought for his subordinates in a housing estate on Soi Vibhavadi 60 on Monday morning.
Damrongsak declined to confirm whether the 11 gambling suspects included eight police officers.
“I am waiting for the investigation report,” he said.
When asked if the raids affected the image of the Royal Thai Police, Damrongsak only said that the case is being given top priority by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.
“The premier has attached priority to this case and has promised to be fair to all sides,” he said.
Police sources said 30 spots in Phetchaburi, Samut Prakan, Bangkok, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani and Saraburi provinces were raided after the Police Cyber Taskforce obtained 23 arrest warrants against eight police officers and 15 civilians. The 23 are suspected of operating online gambling websites.
Meanwhile, Pol Lt-General Trairong Phiewphan, chief of the Cyber Police Taskforce, said the raids were part of a follow-up operation after a crackdown on the betfixroyal.com and 12 other websites resulted in 3 arrests in July.
Trairong said further investigation resulted in the issuing of arrest warrants against 23 suspects, including eight police officers.
He said the suspects were categorised as gambling website admins, providers of “third-party bank accounts”, managers of transactions and beneficiaries of the “mule” accounts.
Trairong alleged that the eight police officers were either owners or executives of the gambling websites.