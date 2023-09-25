National Police chief says his deputy not implicated yet in online gambling probe
National Police chief Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas said on Monday that his deputy, Pol General Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, had not been implicated yet in relation to charges against two major gambling website operators.
Damrongsak was referring to Pol Lt-Colonel Wasawat Mukarasakul and Rama Rassameerama, who had been arrested earlier for allegedly operating online gambling websites.
Damrongsak was speaking to reporters after police led by the Police Cyber Taskforce searched six houses resided and owned by Surachate and other spots in six provinces to search for information involving 23 suspects, including eight police officers.
When asked whether there was information that linked Surachate to Wasawat and Rama, Damrongsak replied that he had not heard of any link.
But Damrongsak said he had heard that Surachate might be linked to a money laundering and drug female suspect, called “Minnie”. He did not elaborate.
It has been reported that Surachate had been seen singing with “Minnie” at a party recently.
When asked whether he has seen a video clip of Surachate singing with Minnie, Damrong replied: “Not yet. I attended a meeting with the prime minister this morning, so I didn’t see it.”
Damrongsak said a fair investigation must be held about the clip.
“This is a big issue. All points must be checked clearly first,” Damrongsak added.
On Monday, Surachate explained that he didn’t attend a party thrown by Minnie but he himself had hosted a party to thank his subordinates for working hard.
Surachate said one of his subordinates had brought Minnie along and that he didn’t know her.
Damrongsak declined to answer when a reporter asked him whether he would summon Surachate for an interrogation.
When asked whether Surachate would be moved to an inactive post, Damrongsak replied: “Not yet. An investigation must be held first”.