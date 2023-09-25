National Police chief says his deputy not implicated yet in online gambling probe

Damrongsak was referring to Pol Lt-Colonel Wasawat Mukarasakul and Rama Rassameerama, who had been arrested earlier for allegedly operating online gambling websites.

Damrongsak was speaking to reporters after police led by the Police Cyber Taskforce searched six houses resided and owned by Surachate and other spots in six provinces to search for information involving 23 suspects, including eight police officers.

When asked whether there was information that linked Surachate to Wasawat and Rama, Damrongsak replied that he had not heard of any link.